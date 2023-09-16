Residents demand power supply restored

NOWSHERA: Residents of the Mohalla Rasoolkhel in Manki Sharif on Friday demanded the authorities to re-electrify their area as the Pesco employees recently cut off power supply.

For the past five days, the local community has been deprived of electricity, and they even approached Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarians chairman Pervez Khan Khattak and another political leader Liaqat Khan Khattak to resolve the issue.

The residents said that electricity theft was not limited to their area alone but was a nationwide issue. Expressing their grievances, they issued a warning that if their area was not electrified, they would boycott the upcoming elections.

Tasneem Khan, a local resident, stated that electricity theft was rampant. He said that illegal power connections must be removed and wrongdoers be punished in order to improve the situation.