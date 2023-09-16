Ex-servants among three arrested in fraud case

ABBOTTABAD: The Anti-Corruption Establishment has arrested three suspects, including former assistant commissioner Iftikhar Tanoli and a patwari named Asif, in a case involving the fraudulent sale of a woman’s property.
The anti-corruption authorities in Abbottabad have revealed that a major operation has been conducted concerning a case regarding illegal sale of 6 kanals and 7 marlas land owned by a woman.
The accused had sold the land, worth more than Rs50 million, through fraudulent methods. Official sources said efforts were underway to recover the money from the accused.The suspects were also presented in a court, which remanded them into two days of physical custody.
