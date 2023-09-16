Seminar on family planning held

Rawalpindi:Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health and Population Welfare Punjab Dr. Jamal Nasir has said that a policy should be made under which only those officers and staff should be recruited in the Department of Population Welfare who themselves practice family planning so that they can become role models for the people, says a press release.
He said this while addressing a seminar in a local hotel in Islamabad. On this occasion, District Officer Population Welfare Rawalpindi Shireen Sukhan, CEO Health Rawalpindi Dr. Ijaz and other relevant officials were also present.
Provincial Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir said that Bangladesh and Iran are also role models for Pakistan in terms of family planning. He said that with the help of awareness and positive thinking at individual and collective level, family planning and healthy mother and child policy can be fully implemented.
Provincial Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir said that the role of scholars, teachers, media and civil society is very important in effectively conveying the message of family planning to the people and persuading the people to follow it. He said that the gap of three years between the birth of children is very important and it can ensure the health and safety of mother and child.
Provincial Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir said that the main cause of women’s health problems is lack of food and blood, and awareness program among women is necessary in this regard.
He said that Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has shown confidence in him by giving the Ministry of Population Welfare Department and he is taking this department as a challenge. He said that all possible resources will be provided to enable this department to play a full role in family planning. He said that apart from a strong planning and road map, financial resources are also needed for the population welfare department.
