334 illegal foreigners arrested

Islamabad:The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) of the federal capital, continued the onslaughts on the foreigners living in Pakistan without any legal documents, hunting down 334 foreigners hailing from Nigeria, Afghanistan, and African countries and lodged 99 cases under the 14-Foriegn Act and shifted to jail, police said.

The crackdown on illegal foreigners has been initiated on the order of Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, while, the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has endorsed the decision of Sarfaraz Bugti in a press talk in Islamabad.

A spokesman for the federal capital police said that investigation reports of 89 foreigners illegally living in Pakistan have been submitted in the relevant courts, 16 have been released on bail by the courts of law, 15 are detained in lock-ups of police stations, while, 15 foreigners have been discharged after they were found innocent during the course of the investigation.

The interior ministry said that staying in Pakistan will be according to the law. The locals found providing facilities to the foreigners illegally living in Pakistan in terms of financial aid or employment, would be dealt with according to the law.

The federal capital police initiated a crackdown on Thursday against the foreigners illegally living in Islamabad and have arrested 25 people of different countries under the 14-Foriegn Act and shifted them to jail, a police said.