Police strike on criminals, arrest wanted snatcher gang member

Islamabad:In a major breakthrough, Islamabad Police have arrested a wanted member of a notorious snatcher gang, recovering a cache of valuables and weapons from his possession.
The arrest comes as part of a sustained crackdown against criminal elements in the city, under the direct supervision of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, a public relations officer said.
The accused, identified as Muhammad Abbas, was apprehended by a team of Koral Police Station on Friday. He is alleged to be involved in numerous snatching incidents in various parts of the city. Police recovered snatched mobile phones, cash, a motorbike, and a weapon from his possession.
