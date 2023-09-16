PM&DC analyses MDCAT 2023 exam amidst challenges

Islamabad:After conducting the MDCAT 2023 exam with nearly 187,000 students, President PM&DC Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj convened a post-examination analysis meeting to ensure the integrity of the process.

The meeting, attended by vice chancellors of provincial universities and PM&DC examination officials, addressed question difficulty, candidate feedback, and concerns about out-of-syllabus questions in some provinces.

PM&DC president urged public universities to review question papers, address discrepancies promptly, and take action against any unfair practices. He emphasised the need for transparency and swift resolution of exam-related issues.

Amid rumours about the exam’s authenticity, vice chancellors provided updates on their provinces’ exams. Khyber Medical University reported 219 cases of cheating, stating they had prior intelligence about cheating devices. Jinnah Sindh Medical University faced allegations of paper leakage and formed a 5-member inquiry committee.

Bolan University reported a smooth exam without complaints, and University Health Sciences deleted 5 questions, ensuring full credit to candidates.

PM&DC president commended the universities for their efforts, emphasizing their commitment to maintaining exam quality. Results will be posted on official websites, with Jinnah Sindh University awaiting the inquiry outcome.

Federal Minister for National Health Services Regulations & Coordination, Dr. Nadeem Jan, expressed satisfaction with the exam’s conduct but called for serious consideration of complaints. He recommended future MDCAT exams incorporate transparent and merit-based technology mechanisms.