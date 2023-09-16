PNCA hosts captivating artist talk

Islamabad: Pakistan National Council of the Arts had the honour of hosting a captivating artist talk featuring the illustrious Sumera Jawad and Sameeta Ahmad, two senior artists whose profound insights left a lasting impact on students, fellow artists, and media personalities alike. This event took place in collaboration with Nomad Gallery. The artist talk drew a diverse audience, including students, emerging artists, established professionals, and prominent members of the media. The event provided a unique opportunity for attendees to gain valuable insights into the artistic journeys of Sumera Jawad and Sameeta Ahmad.

Sumera Jawad and Sameeta Ahmad, both celebrated for their exceptional contributions to the world of contemporary art, engaged in a thought-provoking discussion that delved into the depths of their creative processes, inspirations, and the profound themes that drive their work. Their ability to transcend boundaries and embrace the universal language of art resonated deeply with the audience, fostering an atmosphere of shared understanding and creativity.

Following the engaging discussion, participants had the privilege of embarking on a guided tour of the awe-inspiring exhibition titled "Haq: Seeking the Truth" by Sumera Jawad and Sameeta Ahmad. This immersive experience allowed visitors to intimately connect with the artists' creations, providing a deeper understanding of the concepts and narratives woven into their works.

The collaboration between PNCA and Nomad Gallery for this artist talk exemplifies the commitment to fostering creative dialogues and providing platforms for artists to share their visions with the world. It is a testament to the power of art in transcending cultural boundaries and sparking conversations that resonate with a wide audience.

The exhibition, "HAQ-Seeking the Truth," will be open to the public till 21st September 2023, PNCA and Nomad Gallery invites everyone to come and experience this exceptional exhibition and discover the profound messages embedded within each piece.