Highest number of dengue cases in a day from ICT

Islamabad:The dengue fever outbreak is getting more and more severe with each passing day here in the federal capital as in the last 24 hours, another 55 individuals belonging to Islamabad Capital Territory have tested positive for the infection that is the highest number of confirmed dengue fever cases reported in a day from Islamabad this year so far.
The confirmation of another 55 patients positive for dengue fever from ICT has taken the total number of dengue fever patients so far reported from the federal capital to 403. Of 55 patients reported in the last 24 hours, 35 are residents of rural areas while 20 are from urban areas of Islamabad.
To date, a total of 275 individuals have tested positive for dengue fever from the rural areas of ICT while from urban areas, a total of 128 cases have so far been registered. The worst hit areas by the outbreak in Islamabad rural include Tarnol, Koral, Alipur, Tarlai and Bara Kahu while in urban areas, the sectors including I-14 and G-6 have so far been hit badly.
According to details, a total of 91 cases have so far been confirmed positive from Tarnol, 56 from Koral, 43 from Alipur, 39 from Tarlai, 14 from Bara Kahu, nine from Kurri and eight each from Rawat and Sohan while in urban areas, 49 confirmed dengue fever patients have so far been reported from I-14 and 20 from G-6 sector.
It is important to mention here that dengue fever cases have so far been reported from as many as 27 sectors in urban areas of the federal capital.
