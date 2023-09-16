PU Web TV interns given away certificates

LAHORE:Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said that the present era is the era of perceptions on the basis of which decisions are made, so it is important for students to learn the skill of creating a good perception.
He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony for the distribution of certificates of appreciation among the students of the first batch who completed the internship in PU Web TV organised by the university and for the students who won the documentary competition under the British Council.
On this occasion, Director School of Communication Studies Prof Dr Nosheena Saleem, Assistant Professor Dr Nasim Ishaq, Dr Tanveer Hussain, Dr Khurram Shahzad and students participated.
In his address, Dr Khalid Mahmood praised the documentaries of the students. He said that presenting the best content with limited resources is an art and the creative work of the students is proof of their hard work and supervision of their teachers. He congratulated the students who received the certificates.
