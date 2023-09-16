Seven development schemes worth Rs22bn approved

LAHORE:Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), in its 16th meeting of the current financial year 2023-24, approved seven development schemes of Agriculture and Special Healthcare and Medical Education sector at an estimated cost of Rs22.027 billion.

Planning and Development Board Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo chaired the meeting here on Friday. Secretary P&D Board Nadir Chattha was also present. Approved schemes are: Privatisation of Agriculture Extension Services to enhance the service delivery at the cost of Rs804.470 million, Programme for strategic transformation/revamping of emergency department in tertiary hospitals in Bahawalpur and Sahiwal at the cost of Rs1.197 billion, Rehabilitation /renovation of hospitals under Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education (SH&ME) Department through health council traditional mode in Lahore and Faisalabad at the cost of Rs5.033 billion, Programme for strategic transformation/revamping of old blocks of ex-DHQs (Rahim Yar Khan, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Rawalpindi) at the cost of Rs1.264 billion, Programme for provision of missing facilities in newly-upgraded colleges of nursing in Punjab at the cost of Rs2.716 billion, Provision of missing specialties for up-gradation of DHQ Hospital to Teaching Hospital, Sahiwal, (Revised) at the cost of Rs9.311 billion, Establishment of Hospital Management Information System and (ongoing) Queue Management Systems (PACS) in hospitals of SHC&ME at the cost of Rs1.699 billion. All Members of the P&D Board, provincial secretaries of departments and other senior representatives of the relevant departments also attended the meeting.