Women to be trained on setting up agro-based industries: minister

LAHORE:The Punjab government has been following a plan to develop the agricultural sector and reduce economic difficulties through agriculture.

Addressing a meeting held in the office of the agriculture department, the Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer said that guidance and counselling would be provided to women regarding setting up agro-based industries and they would also be given training in kitchen gardening.

The meeting discussed the proposals for the establishment of a Women Resource Centre in Layyah and the provision of economic opportunities to women. The agricultural development project in Layyah district was also reviewed in the meeting.

SM Tanveer said the measures would also be taken for the capacity building of women agricultural graduates. The minister said that women in Layyah would be given support and training to start their own businesses. He said that if women were provided with better economic opportunities, they could make a name for themselves in the world of business. SM Tanveer said that the links of Layyah Women's Chamber with other Women's Chambers would be enhanced. President Women Chamber Layyah Mrs Shakeela Bano, Special Secretary Marketing, Director General Agriculture (Extension), CEO Punjab Board of Investment & Trade and others attended the meeting.