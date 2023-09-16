2 SHOs among seven cops served notices

LAHORE:CCPO Lahore held a meeting to review the performance of Civil Lines and City Divisions. During the session, DSPs (Investigation) from Mozang and Islampura were called upon to address concerns regarding their unsatisfactory performance.
Subsequently, directives were issued to serve show cause notices on SHOs of Islampura, Mughalpura, and heads of (Investigation) units at Lorri Adda, Lower Mall, Islampura, Gowalmandi, and Shad Bagh due to subpar performance. CCPO emphasised that improvements should be evident within 15 days, emphasising that a failure to do so would result in stringent disciplinary measures.
