Two shot dead over enmity

LAHORE:Two youths were shot dead in the Manawan police area on Friday, following an old enmity. The victims were identified as 24-year-old Rashid and 20-year-old Abdul Rehman. The two were killed by their opponents in Dhay Awan area of Manawan.

The police said that the victims were cousins and had a dispute with their relative Zafar. On the day of the incident, the opponents approached the victims and shot them in the head. The police shifted the bodies morgue.

Rape bid foiled; suspect arrested

Raiwind City police arrested a man for attempting to rape a 6-year-old girl. The accused was identified as Shahroz. Raiwind police has registered a case, arrested the accused and handed him over to the Investigation Wing.

40 bottles of alcohol seized

Naseerabad police confiscated 40 bottles of alcohol from a person identified as Amanul. The incident unfolded when the Safe City team spotted a suspicious person in the Firdous Market area. Legal proceedings against the accused have been initiated.