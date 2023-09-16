Cop’s murderer killed in encounter

LAHORE:A robber, who had martyred a sub-inspector, was killed in police encounter in the City on Friday.
The robber identified as Nazim alias Fauji was in police custody and killed by firing of his own accomplices. The CIA police said that the police team along with Nazim was returning from Manawan police station after recovering a motorcycle when his accomplices intercepted the police and opened fire. The cops escaped unhurt while Nazim died.
Nazim along with his brothers Azam and Rizwan martyred Sub-Inspector Sarwar Akram during a police encounter in Sahiwal in 2022. In 2016, Ijaz alias Judge, a brother of Nazim, killed Inspector Saeed, the incharge of Bakhshi Khana of Okara District, and escaped along with his accomplices. Ijaz was later killed by Okara police.
Meanwhile, three robbers were arrested after encounter took place in the Shahdara area Friday. After the encounter, Dolphin team arrested three robbers. A pistol, stolen foreign currency, mobile phone and a motorcycle were recovered from the possession of the arrested robbers and handed over to the Shahdara police station.
LAHORE:Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said that the present era is the era of...
LAHORE:Punjab Provincial Development Working Party , in its 16th meeting of the current financial year 2023-24,...
LAHORE:The Punjab government has been following a plan to develop the agricultural sector and reduce economic...
LAHORE:Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party President Abdul Aleem Khan in a statement on Friday has expressed his deep concern...
LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that police employees have to work in very difficult...
LAHORE:The government and top military leadership in Special Investment Facilitation Council has assured the...