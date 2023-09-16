Lesco charges 304 power ‘thieves’ with Rs30.205m detection bills

LAHORE:Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has charged 304 power pilferers with detection bill of 711,109 units worth Rs30,205,018 during ninth day of grand anti-power theft operation in all its circles on Friday.

Lesco Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider termed the electricity thieves as enemies of national exchequer and deserved no mercy. He said following instructions of the Prime Minister and Ministry of Energy, a grand anti-power theft operation is underway in Lesco region for the last nine days.

Sharing details of the ninth day operation, the Lesco spokesperson confirmed that 304 connections in all circles were found involved in electricity theft and applications for FIRs against all electricity thieves have been filed in the respective police stations, out of which 149 FIRs have been registered, while 20 suspects have also been arrested. He added that among the connections seized were one industrial, five agricultural, 12 commercial and 286 domestic and all the connections have been disconnected.

He explained that in Ganda Singh area, a lawyer Ghulam Mustafa was stealing electricity from direct supply and using it for agricultural purposes. The accused has been charged 19,490 units, the value of which is Rs487,250 in terms of detection bill. Another customer in the same area was charged 21,760 units worth Rs544,250 as detection bill for stealing electricity from direct supply in Shahdin Village. An accused M Zafar Advocate was charged with 22,360 units worth Rs559,000 as detection bill. In the area of Bilawal Colony sub-division, the accused Basharat was stealing electricity and using it for agricultural purposes and he was charged 48,327 units of Rs1.014 million under the detection bill. The same accused was also charged 43,800 units worth Rs919,800 as detection bill for stealing electricity at another place.

An electricity thief namely Pervez Iqbal was charged detection bills of 45,625 units worth Rs958,125 and 43,800 units worth Rs919,800 for stealing electricity at two different places including from a domestic connection. Talib Hussain, accused of stealing electricity by tampering with the industrial meter in Hujra Shah Moqeem, has been charged 16,000 units of Rs650,000 as a detection bill, he maintained. It may be noted that operations against electricity thieves are being conducted as per the instructions given by the Federal Power Division and CEO Engineer Shahid Haider is personally supervising these operations. Lesco chief said that the grand operation would continue without any discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. During the operation, the electricity thieves as well as the Lesco officers and employees who are conniving them would be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, Lesco has blamed District President Muslim League-N Safia Saeed for her involvement in electricity theft and a case has been registered against her.

According to Lesco spokesperson, electricity was being stolen from the power line of Lesco at the Dera (camp) of PMLN District President. The wire used for this purpose has been seized. The accused caused a loss of Rs one lakh to Lesco by stealing electricity with direct connection. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused.