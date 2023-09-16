Naeem demands structural reforms in police for eradication of street crime

Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Thursday rebuked the caretaker government and police in Karachi for what he said skyrocketing crimes in the metropolis.

In a statement, he demanded structural reforms in the police department, saying changing the police functioning from the scratch was the only way to address the deepening law and order crisis in Karachi.

The JI leader remarked that on the one hand, the government and police had been making towering claims, but on the other hand, the crime incidents are rising. He lamented that street criminals gunned down a man and his son in the Korangi area over offering resistance. Similarly, he maintained, six gangsters looted an entire bus of factory workers in Shah Faisal Colony, depriving 70 labourers, including women, of their mobile phones and valuables.

Rehman recalled that a teacher of the University of Karachi was recently mugged, and JI councillor Muhammad Habib Khan was gunned down in Surjani Town by a mafia involved in power theft. He alleged that the mafia operated under protection of police.