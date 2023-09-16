MQM-P asks ECP, caretaker govt to play role for free, fair polls

Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the convener of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), said on Friday the caretaker government and the Election Commission of Pakistan should fulfil their role of conducting transparent elections in the country.

Addressing a press conference at the Election Office on Friday, he also announced the names of party members who will take part in the general elections from different constituencies.

Speaking on the occasion, the MQM-P leader said that Pakistan is heading into an electoral phase with assemblies having completed their terms, and the seventh population census in Pakistan completed.

The MQM-P demanded that the elections should be held as soon as possible, he said, adding that Karachi had been deprived of its true representation for a long time, and the people of Karachi had rejected propaganda against MQM-P’s popularity.

Siddiqui stated that Pakistan can no longer afford fake democracy; instead, it requires a participatory, genuine, and people-oriented democracy. He expressed the desire that more and more middle-class individuals should reach the assemblies.

He mentioned that Senior Deputy Convener Syed Mustafa Kamal would contest the election from NA-249, Iqbal Masood from NA-236, Humayun Osman from NA-243, and Malik Faiyaz Khan from PS-112. Advocate Syed Hafeezuddin was announced the candidate from NA-250.

On this occasion, Senior Deputy Convener Dr Farooq Sattar stated that those who wish to become MQM candidates from all over the country can also collect forms from our website and submit them. He expressed the hope that young students would step forward and fill out the forms.

He said the MQM was established by young students, it was young students who would take care of this country’s future. The MQM-Pakistan was committed to shaping the future of Pakistan, he added.

Meanwhile, MQM-P Senior Deputy Convener Syed Mustafa Kamal in a statement said Jamaat-e-Islami leaders had sent the city’s youths to participate in jihad in Kashmir and Afghanistan while refraining from sending their own children. He accused them of being hostile to migrants. He said the JI had been part of the assemblies when the quota system in Sindh was introduced, and JI leaders introduced the politics of weapons in educational institutions, forming “thanedar squads”.

Kamal accused the JI of being involved in facilitating terrorists and stated that following the 9/11 incident in the United States, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the mastermind behind the incident, was apprehended from the residence of a female leader of the JI. Moreover, he alleged, six Al-Qaeda insurgents were recovered from the house of a former Olympian, whose family had connections with the JI.

In 2002, Kamal said, the JI and its allies raised objections to women voting, declaring it Haram (forbidden); however, when affluent women contested for specific seats, it was no longer Haram. This indicated the JI’s double standards.

Kamal further alleged that JI had received substantial dollars from al-Qaeda, which had not yet been accounted for. He criticised their use of Zakat and charity funds for promotional purposes, stating that their entire budget for promotion was going to waste.

He questioned why the JI remained silent in the face of severe injustices during the Operation Clean-up. He cited examples such as the extrajudicial killing of innocent people in Qasba Aligarh.