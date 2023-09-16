Joyland stars play unhappy couple at Pakistan Theatre Festival

The Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023 offered an English dark comedy, titled ‘Both Sit in Silence for a While’.
The play, which shows a long conversation between a couple on the verge of separation, was written by well-known theatre artiste Ali Junejo who also enacted the role of the husband. The other actor was Rasti Farooq. Both of them recently starred in a movie, Joyland, which was screened at the Cannes Film Festival.
The production was directed by Kanwal Khoosat. As it was a dark comedy, it tried to create laughters through witty dialogues from an otherwise serious situation where a couple are pondering over separation and are also concerned about implications of such a decision on their daughter.
The play has had a successful run in Lahore. It is one of the few offerings of the Pakistan Theatre Festival that will be staged more than once. After Friday, it will again be staged today (Saturday).
Besides the play, the theatre festival is also set to hold a talk today titled ‘Creative Originality and Inspiration in Writing Drama'. American artistes Hannah Gaff, Juliana Frick and Nicholette Routhier who earlier performed in a silent play at the festival will participate in the talk along with Kanwal.
Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is holding the ‘Pakistan Theatre Festival...
KARACHI Following the resounding success of its daily flights to Lahore, Batik Air is proud to mount new services...
The Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health Alumni Association recently announced the recipients of the 2023 Alumni...
Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Thursday rebuked the caretaker government and police in Karachi...
A woman was murdered and two other persons, including a Counter Terrorism Department officer, were injured in a gun...
Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, who is also the chairman of the governing body of the Karachi Medical and Dental College...