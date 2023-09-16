Joyland stars play unhappy couple at Pakistan Theatre Festival

The Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023 offered an English dark comedy, titled ‘Both Sit in Silence for a While’.

The play, which shows a long conversation between a couple on the verge of separation, was written by well-known theatre artiste Ali Junejo who also enacted the role of the husband. The other actor was Rasti Farooq. Both of them recently starred in a movie, Joyland, which was screened at the Cannes Film Festival.

The production was directed by Kanwal Khoosat. As it was a dark comedy, it tried to create laughters through witty dialogues from an otherwise serious situation where a couple are pondering over separation and are also concerned about implications of such a decision on their daughter.

The play has had a successful run in Lahore. It is one of the few offerings of the Pakistan Theatre Festival that will be staged more than once. After Friday, it will again be staged today (Saturday).

Besides the play, the theatre festival is also set to hold a talk today titled ‘Creative Originality and Inspiration in Writing Drama'. American artistes Hannah Gaff, Juliana Frick and Nicholette Routhier who earlier performed in a silent play at the festival will participate in the talk along with Kanwal.