FIA team arrests suspect involved in Hawala, Hundi

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Commercial Banking Circle Karachi on Friday arrested a suspect involved in Hawala and Hundi crime.
A spokesperson for the FIA said that the suspect, Sameer, was running an unlicensed money exchange in Delhi Colony, and $70,000 as well as several receipts and messages relating to Hawala and Hundi operations were seized from him.
A case has been registered against the suspect while further investigation is underway, the official added, the FIA is conducting a crackdown against illegal money changers in the country.
