 
close
Saturday September 16, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Karachi

FIA team arrests suspect involved in Hawala, Hundi

By Our Correspondent
September 16, 2023

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Commercial Banking Circle Karachi on Friday arrested a suspect involved in Hawala and Hundi crime.

A spokesperson for the FIA said that the suspect, Sameer, was running an unlicensed money exchange in Delhi Colony, and $70,000 as well as several receipts and messages relating to Hawala and Hundi operations were seized from him.

A case has been registered against the suspect while further investigation is underway, the official added, the FIA is conducting a crackdown against illegal money changers in the country.