Rangers seize massive stock of hoarded sugar worth over Rs1bn

In an operation against illegal sugar hoarding in Karachi, the Rangers have recovered a huge amount of sugar worth millions of rupees.
According to a spokesperson for the Rangers, raids were conducted at two different warehouses of sugar on Hub River Road in Baldia Town where two different warehouses were found to be storing approximately 140,000 bags of sugar. The estimated value of the seized sugar is over one billion rupees.
According to a spokesperson for the paramilitary force, the seized sugar was apparently to be smuggled to Afghanistan through Balochistan. The recovered sugar has been handed over to the relevant civil administration for further legal action.
Separately, the Rangers and police conducted a joint operation based on intelligence in Chanesar Goth in the Mehmoodabad area. During the operation, a suspect, Abid, was arrested. He is allegedly a member of the Irfan Jabal group affiliated with the Lyari gang war and Balochistan Liberation Army and involved in target killings, extortion, land grabbing and gang wars.
Weapons and ammunition were also seized from the suspect's possession. According to a spokesperson for the paramilitary force, the suspect was involved in various criminal activities, including target killings, extortion, land grabbing and encounters with police in various areas of Karachi.
He was wanted by the police in several cases. During initial interrogation, the suspect confessed that he along with his companions Nasir, Rizwan, alias Badshah, Mahmood and Hussain collected extortion money from builders, drug dens, and gutka sellers in Chanesar Goth and delivered it to their leaders, Irfan, alias Jabal, and Farooq Rotha. The arrested suspect has been handed over to the police for initiation of legal proceedings.
