Youth International Scrabble C’ship ends

KARACHI: In an extraordinary gathering of young minds, six nations, featuring Ireland, India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand, and Pakistan, converged for the HHS Youth International Scrabble Championship.
This event was held on September 9th and 10th, which went beyond competition and turned into a celebration of different cultures. Distinguished by the presence of Chief Guest Mr. Nadeem Omar, the Owner of the renowned PSL Franchise Team Quetta Gladiators, the championship highlighted the fact that Pakistan is one of the top countries in the world to have the biggest scrabble club in the world.
It was also highlighted that the HHS School System has groomed 15 international players that bring laurels to their school and to the country.
