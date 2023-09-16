Pakistan face Indonesia as Davis Cup tie begins today

ISLAMABAD: The much-awaited Pakistan vs. Indonesia clash will take place today (Saturday) as the two teams collide for the Davis Cup World Group-II Tie here at Aisamul Haq Tennis Pavilion of the Pakistan Sports Complex.

The official draw ceremony was held at Serena Hotels and was attended by PTF President Senator Salim Saifullah Khan and other PTF officials as well as the officials from the Indonesian embassy and representatives of print and electronic media.

Saifullah welcomed the Indonesian team as well as the ITF officials and wished everyone a successful tie. The PTF president said that Pakistan will get to see good tennis on the opening day of the tie.

Aisamul Haq said: “Pakistan are firm to win Davis Cup tie as they have been preparing hard for the last two weeks”. Indonesian team includes ranked players but we will give them tough time, he added.

Indonesian team Captain said: “We are here to beat the host team. Our players are fully prepared. We have been given warm welcome by Pakistanis upon reaching here, the touring team’s captain added.

Schedule: September 16: 1st singles Aisamul Haq Qureshi vs David Agung Susanto; 2nd singles: Aqeel Khan vs Gunawan Trismuwantara. September 17: Doubles; Muhammad Shoaib & Muhammad Abid vs Gunawan Trismuwantara & Anthony Susanto. Reverse Singles: Aqeel Khan vs David Agung Susanto; Aisam ul Haq Qureshi vs Gunawan Trismuwantara.