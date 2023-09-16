Shehzad takes slim lead but Shabbir emerges as favourite to win CNS Open

KARACHI: Lahore's relatively little known Muhammad Shehzad on Friday took a surprise one-shot lead in the 27th CNS Open Golf Championship here at the Karachi Golf Club.

On a day when defending champion Shabbir roared back into title contention with a stunning round of 8-under-par 64, it was Shehzad who grabbed a narrow lead with an impressive 65. Shehzad now has a 56-hole aggregate of 204 (-12) and must be fancying his chances of winning the coveted trophy and a lion' s share of the Rs11.1 million prize purse.

But the man with the best chances of claiming the title yet again will be Shabbir. He knows the challenging KGC course like the back of his hand, something that he exhibited in the third round when he played 5-under on the Blue course and 3-under on the red. He is at 205.

Also in contention is Pakistan Open champion Ahmed Baig who carded 68 for an aggregate of 206. He is followed by overnight leader Matloob Ahmed who slipped to fourth place after carding 71 on Friday.

In the amateurs category, Lahore's Noman Ilyas fired a superb round of 69 to comfortably win the title. Omar Khalid of KGC was his nearest rival but he missed a few putts to settle for 73 and the runner-up position.

In the seniors category, Azhar Abbas reigned supreme with an impressive round of 77. He was followed by Altaf Hashwani and Khalid J Siddiqi at 78 and Asad I.A Khan at 79.