PFF names women squad for Saudi Arabia event

LAHORE: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee on Friday unveiled the country's national women senior football team for a six-nation international event in Saudi Arabia.

Dubai-based Maria Khan will lead the side as usual. The PFF NC has retained coach Adeel Rizki despite huge criticism in the media. The team was scheduled to leave for Saudi Arabia on Friday evening but it could not be done and according to the NC’s sources the departure was being rescheduled.

Pakistan have been bracketed in Group A alongside hosts Saudi Arabia and Malaysia. Lebanon, Laos and Bhutan form Group B. Pakistan will begin their journey on September 21 when they face Malaysia, followed by their clash against Saudi Arabia on September 24. King Fahd Stadium located in Taif will host the event.

The top two teams from each group will make it to the semi-finals which will be conducted on September 27. The fifth place game between the third-placed finishers will be held on September 28. The third place show and the final will be held on September 30.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Rumaysa Khan, Nisha Ashraf, Mafia Parveen; Defenders: Malika Ehtisham, Mishal Bhatti, Sophiya Qureshi, Nizalia Siddiqui, Sara Khan, Noureen Baig; Midfielders: Maria Khan (captain), Aliha Aladin, Kaianat Bokhari, Rameen Fareed, Marvi Baig, Aliza Sabir; Forwards: Sanober Abdul Sattar, Zahmeena Malik, Zulfia Nazir, Aliya Sadiq, Anmol Hira, Suha Hurani, Isra Khan; Team officials: Adeel Rizki (head coach), Ahsanullah (goalkeeping coach), Haider Ali (media), Aqsa (physiotherapist), Eiman Ahmed (team manager).