GRR pays 30pc dividend

KARACHI: Globe Residency REIT, Pakistan’s first listed Developmental Real Estate Investment Trust, announced a cash dividend of Rs3 per unit for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The dividend, which represents a 30 percent payout ratio, reflects the strong performance of the REIT, which offers investors an opposrtunity to own a share of Globe Residency Apartments, a project comprising 1,344 apartments across nine towers being constructed at Naya Nazimabad, Karachi.

Naya Nazimabad is the largest msssssaster-planned, gated residential development in Karachi and will house more than 50,000 families at its completion. The project is developed by Javedan Corporation Limited, a subsidiary of Arif Habib Group, one of Pakistan’s leading conglomerates.

Arif Habib, Chairman of Arif Habib Dolmen REIT Management, the REIT management company of GRR and Dolmen City REIT, said that the REIT instrument allows investors a fresh avenue of safe investment.

“REITs ensure fully documented real estate development activities in a transparent manner. Arif Habib Group has so far registered 14 REITs in total with a fund size of 125 billion rupees.