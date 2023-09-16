Restoring trust

LAHORE: The public has generally lost their faith in their representatives as governance has always remained lopsided.

Some genuine efforts to curb corruption fizzle out after some time, as the vested interests make a comeback once the enthusiasm to fix things fades. We saw that happening at the start of the PTI’s regime. Action was taken against non-transparent imports in the fast moving goods sector.

It was made compulsory that all goods imported into Pakistan would have labels on which all details of the product printed in the foreign language would also be printed in similar details in Urdu. Moreover, it was made compulsory that the labels would be printed by the foreign manufacturer, including the expiry date, which should not be less than 6 months from the time when the goods arrive in Pakistan.

The purpose of this legislation was to eliminate the import of stock lots with one to two months expiry date (in case of edibles) that were bought at 1/10th of original rate for markets in UAE, Singapore or Thailand. These edibles were then sold at original price and sales continued even after expiry date at discount or at stores in the neighbourhood.

The system worked for two months and then the government relented to allow shipments that were on way to Pakistan. How could a government allow import of substandard edibles just to save billions of investment by seths? After that the regulations were forgotten and work as usual resumed.

Recent government actions against money changers, smugglers and hoarders and power/gas thieves are commendable, but there are genuine apprehensions as to how long it would last. Creating lasting confidence among consumers and the common man in governance is a challenging and complex process, particularly in Pakistan.

To build trust, transparency in government operations is crucial. Citizens should have access to information about government decisions, policies, and actions.

This would help reduce suspicions of corruption and promote accountability. More importantly, government officials and leaders must be held accountable for their actions. There should be mechanisms in place to investigate and address allegations of corruption and wrongdoing promptly and impartially.

To build confidence, governance should be consistent over time. Frequent changes in policies and leadership can lead to uncertainty and erode trust.

Stability in government institutions can contribute to confidence. Effective anti-corruption measures, including strong legal frameworks and law enforcement, are essential to curb corruption. It is important to address not only corrupt individuals but also the systemic issues that enable corruption to thrive.

In some cases, international organisations and foreign aid was made available for improvement in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and judiciary, but we somehow managed to cheat the software developed to improve governance. The implementing officials were never made accountable. This confidence of being unaccountable encourages corruption.

Unfortunately, what we call civil society is generally led by vested interests that are beneficiaries of corruption and the media has lost the trust of public because every outlet acts according to its leaning on those involved in wrong doing.

A vibrant civil society and independent media can act as watchdogs, exposing corruption and holding the government accountable. There is no fixed timeframe for how long better governance should last to create confidence. It would come if governance is sustained and the government remains fully committed. Combating corruption, often undermines confidence. It is a continuous battle that requires vigilance and the adaptation of strategies as new challenges emerge.

Ultimately, building and maintaining confidence in governance is a shared responsibility between the government and the citizens. Both sides need to work together to create a more accountable, transparent, and effective system of governance that serves the best interests of the people.