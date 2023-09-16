Stocks rise after central bank resists rate increase

Stocks closed higher on Friday after the central bank kept its key policy rate unchanged at 22 percent, easing fears of further monetary tightening amid high inflation.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index gained 103.46 points or 0.23 percent to close at 45,753.52 points. The highest index of the day remained at 46,093.01 points while the lowest level was recorded at 45,700.65 points.

“The market largely traded in the positive zone during the trading session, which can be attributed to the State Bank of Pakistan maintaining its policy rate at 22 percent against market expectations of a hike given the high inflationary environment,” said Nabeel Haroon, an analyst at Topline Securities.

However, he added that some profit-taking was observed at the end of the trading session as the index failed to sustain above the 46,000 level. The KSE-30 index also gained 24.37 points or 0.15 percent to close at 16,091.78 points

Traded shares increased by 84 million shares to 222.531 million shares from 138.172 million shares. The trading value surged to Rs11.056 billion from Rs2.778 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.772 trillion against Rs6.760 trillion. Out of 319 companies active in the session, 176 closed in green, 109 in red and 34 remained unchanged.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed bullish after the SBP maintains status quo in the key policy rate decision and 12-month Kibor falls by 1.6 percent to 23.43 percent from 25.06 percent.

He said that rupee recovery, reports of surging fertilizer prices and upbeat data on cement sales surging by 37 percent in August played a catalytic role in the bullish close.

LUCK, HUBC, PSEL, CHCC and DGKC, cumulatively contributed 161 points to the index, on the flip side UBL, FFC, MEBL, BAFL and HBL lost value to weigh down on the index by 120 points.

The highest increase was recorded in Pak Services, which rose by Rs49.98 to Rs719.98 per share, followed by Mehmood Tex., which increased by Rs40.50 to Rs580.50 per share. A significant decline was noted in Bata (Pak), which fell by Rs37.98 to Rs1,662.02 per share, followed by Lucky Core Ind., which decreased by Rs22.41 to Rs602.80 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said that throughout the week, the KSE-100 index struggled to breach the 46k mark, resulting in a 0.7 percent decline week-on-week.

The market initially opened strong following the SBP's policy announcement, which didn't bring any changes. "However, gains were limited by selling during the FTSE rebalancing process, preventing the index from surpassing the elusive 46k threshold."

As the week concludes, the key focal point for the market in the upcoming week remains the elusive 46k mark, which will likely dictate the market's direction. MCB Bank Ltd remained the volume leader with 27.208 million shares which closed lower by 95 paisas to Rs125.70 per share.

It was followed by Maple Leaf with 24.656 million shares, which closed higher by 89 paisas to Rs29.42 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Nishat Chun Pow, WorldCall Telecom, Pak Petroleum, SEARLR2, D.G.K. Cement, Habib Bank, Oil & Gas Dev. and Al-Shaheer Corp. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 48.741 million shares from 41.748 million shares.