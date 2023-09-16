Rupee gains for eighth straight session on dollar inflows

KARACHI: The rupee strengthened for the eighth consecutive session on Friday, supported by ample dollar supply from exporters and remittances, dealers said.

The local unit gained 0.37 percent or 1.11 rupees against the dollar. It closed at 296.85 per dollar, compared to Thursday's close of 297.96. "We observed exporters selling dollars in expectation of the rupee's further improvement in the coming days," said a currency dealer.

He said that Pakistani expatriates have started transferring money home through banks since the difference between interbank, open market, and grey market exchange rates has shrunk.

"This has helped the currency market supply grow," he added. In the open market, the currency rose by 1 rupee to settle at 297 per dollar, according to the rates published by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan. In August, Pakistan's current account deficit was $160 million, down 79 percent from the same month last year.