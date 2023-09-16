NPC rates hiked in range of 1.25-1.50pc in dollar, 1.5-6pc in rupee to lure foreign inflows

KARACHI: The government raised the rate of return on its conventional Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs) on Thursday, aiming to attract more foreign investment amid rising global interest rates.

This is the second time this year that the NPC's return rate has increased; the first time was in January.

The State Bank of Pakistan said the move was in line with the instructions from the federal government and would apply to NPCs issued from Sept. 1, 2023.

Mohammed Sohail, the CEO of Topline Securities, praised the decision on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, calling it “another good and right step to attract foreign inflows in Pakistan.”

“The rates on NPCs have been increased in a range of 1.25-1.50 percent in the dollar and 1.5-6.0 percent in rupee,” Sohail added.

Analysts said the increase in NPC rates was necessary to keep them competitive as global interest rates were rising, which had slowed down the inflows under RDA.

On a minimum investment of $1,000 with integral multiples of 500, the rate of return for the three months on NCPs (gross annual return before tax) increased to 8.25 percent from 7 percent, the rate for the six months increased to 8.5 percent from 7.2 percent, and the rate for the last twelve months is set at 9 percent, up from the previous 7.5 percent. The 3-year and 5-year profit rate will remain constant at 8 percent.

The rate of return (gross annual return before tax) on an investment of Rs10,000 with integral multiples of 1,000 increased to 21 percent for three months, 21.25 percent for six months, 21.50 percent for a year, 17.50 percent for three years, and 15 percent for five years.

Rates of return on an investment of 1,000 GBP with integral multiples of 500 will be 7.25 percent for three months, 7.5 percent for six months, and 8 percent for twelve months. The 3-year and 5-year NPC rate of return stays the same at 7.50 percent.

The rate of return increased to 6.25 percent for a three-month period, 6.50 percent for a six-month period, and 7 percent for a year in terms of euros totaling 1,000 with integral multiples of 500 investment. The rate of return on investments made for three and five years, however, will stay constant at 6.5 percent.

Pakistan received inflows of $6.48 billion from overseas Pakistanis under the Roshan Digital Account between September 2020 and July 2023.

The total net investments made through RDA amounted to $731 million, of which $319 million was invested in conventional NPCs and $390 million in Islamic certificates. Pakistanis living abroad invested $21 million into the stock market, while the other liabilities were $20 million. The balance in the account was $377 million.