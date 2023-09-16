Gold market set to reopen after speculation probe

KARACHI: Pakistan’s gold market will resume operations on Saturday after being shut for three days following a crackdown by law enforcement agencies on alleged speculative trading, the head of the country’s main jewellers association said on Friday.

The closure of the market, which sets the benchmark gold rates, had created uncertainty and confusion among traders and investors, who were left in the dark about the local gold prices.

The market was shut on Tuesday after gold prices jumped by 2.7 percent to Rs215,000 per tola (11.66 grams), defying a global decline. The authorities detained some market participants on suspicion of creating artificial demand and supply gaps to manipulate the prices.

Al-Haj Haroon Chand, the head of the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, said in a recorded message on Friday that the association had cooperated with the authorities and pledged to conduct only spot or ready trading within the market, leaving no room for speculators.

Chand said the association had taken steps to ensure the market’s compliance with regulations and transparency. He also said the authorities had agreed to release some market participants who had been detained on suspicion of manipulating the gold prices.

“We hope that the market will reopen tomorrow and the rates will be announced as usual,” Chand said. As the gold market prepares to reopen, market participants and investors will closely monitor developments, hoping for greater transparency and accountability. The situation has underscored the importance of adhering to regulations and maintaining the integrity of the gold market, which plays a pivotal role in the region’s economy and trade.

It is worth mentioning that the intelligence and law enforcement agencies have launched a major crackdown on the gold mafia and smugglers, who are accused of manipulating the gold prices and evading taxes, sources said on Friday. The government has formed a task force, comprising officials from various agencies, to take decisive action against the gold mafia and smugglers, who have been identified and listed by the authorities.

The objective behind constituting the task force is to nab the mafia and smugglers so that legal action could be taken against them. The government has also decided to start work on a war footing to computerise the sale and purchase of gold and bring the gold dealers into the tax net.