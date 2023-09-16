T-bills, bond yields and KIBOR fallsharply after no change in policy rate

KARACHI: Money market was caught off guard on Friday by the central bank’s decision to keep its policy rate unchanged at 22 percent, sending yields on treasury bills, bonds and interbank rates tumbling.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) defied market expectations of a 100-200 basis point hike in the policy rate, citing a declining trend in inflation and recent administrative measures to curb speculative activity in the foreign exchange and commodity markets.

The SBP said it expects inflation to ease further in the second half of the current fiscal year, after falling from a peak of 38 percent in May to 27.4 percent in August. It also said it has factored in the impact of rising global oil prices, which have reached $98 per barrel, in its projections.

The SBP maintained its medium-term inflation target of 5-7 percent and said it will continue to monitor the evolving economic situation and take appropriate measures as needed.

The surprise move by the SBP triggered a sharp fall in the yields on Market Treasury Bills (MTBs) and Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs), which are the main instruments used by the government to borrow from the domestic market.

According to data from brokerage Arif Habib Limited, the cut-off yield on three-month MTBs dropped by 120 basis points to 22.58 percent, while the yield on six-month paper decreased by 139 basis points to 22.91 percent. The yield on 12-month paper fell by 147 basis points to 22.96 percent.

The three-year PIB yield was 19.63 percent, a decrease of 98 basis points from the previous day. The five-year paper’s cut-off yield was reduced by 67 basis points to 17.25 percent, while the 10-year PIB yield was down by 35 basis points to 16.22 percent.

The Karachi interbank offered rate (KIBOR), which is the average interest rate at which banks lend money to each other, also declined across all tenors.

The six-month KIBOR fell by 159 basis points to 23.09 percent. The three-month KIBOR decreased by 124 basis points to 22.80 percent, while the nine-month KIBOR declined by 157 basis points to 23.43 percent.

“Significant decline witnessed in KIBOR, all tenors, post SBP’s decision to keep the policy rate unchanged at 22 percent,” Arif Habib Limited said in a market note.

Analysts said the fall in the KIBOR may help improve growth in the private sector credit off-take, as earlier the industries and corporates were reluctant to take loans at higher rates.

Bank lending to private businesses turned negative in the first two months of the current fiscal year, showing companies are paying off lenders rather than borrowing to fund their investment and working capital needs.

Private sector credit was negative Rs222.8 billion from July 1 to September 1, 2023, which meant firms repaid this amount to the commercial banks in the period under review, according to the latest figures issued by the SBP.

The private businesses repaid Rs115.9 billion to banks during the same period last year.

The brokerage Alfalah Securities said in a note that the SBP projects inflation to godown, especially in the second half of the ongoing fiscal year. The SBP has retained its medium-term inflation target of 5-7 percent, and attributed improved agriculture output and the recent administrative measures against speculative activity in the forex and commodity markets as the basis for its inflation outlook, it added.

"The monetary tightening cycle has largely ended, barring any minor adjustments to incorporate short-term upsurge in international energy prices."

Latest data as of September 1 alos shows that broad money (M2) growth has decelerated to 13.6 percent on year-on-year basis from 14.2 percent observed at end-June 2023, primarily driven by a significant slowdown in credit to the private sector, the SBP said in its monetary policy statement issued on Thursday.

“Similar to M2, growth in reserve money has also decelerated in FY24 so far. This trend mainly reflects the significant reduction in currency in circulation. Going forward, expected fiscal consolidation, realization of planned external inflows, and an uptick in economic activity would provide space for a moderate expansion in private sector credit this year,” it added.