Islamic scholars being targeted under conspiracy: minister

LAHORE: Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed has warned that Pakistan is passing through a critical phase and cannot afford sectarian strife.

Target killing of Islamic scholars is a heinous enemy conspiracy to destabilize the country which we must defeat with mutual unity, he said while talking to Pakistan Islamic Council Chairman Dr. Hafiz Masood Azhar, who called on him on Friday.

The meeting discussed various issues involving religious and sectarian tension, especially the Jaranwala tragedy, martyrdom of noted scholar Maulana Zia-ul-Rehman Madani in Karachi, the attack on JUI-F leader Maulana Hamdullah and other problems.

Federal Minister Aneeq Ahmed termed the target killing of Maulana Zia-ur-Rehman Madani a big tragedy and well-thought-out conspiracy to spoil the country's situation, but expressed resolve that the conspiracy would be foiled and killers would be arrested soon. He said the government was focusing on providing economic relief to the people, and the measures being taken would stary showing results very soon.

The minister said that on Rabi-ul-Awwal 12, a National Seerat Conference would be organized with religious devotion, titled "National Economic Stability Strategy in the light of Seerat Tayyaba". He said the need of the hour was to enlighten the world with the beautiful message of Islam.

Dr. Hafiz Masood Azhar congratulated the minister on his appointment, and expressed hope that the Ministry of Religious Affairs would provide best facilities to Hajis.