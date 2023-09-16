PPP sees legal challenges for Nawaz on return

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has predicted that Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif will have to face legal proceedings and he will have to go to jail on his return to Pakistan. The former ally of the PML-N has also announced they will not receive him when he returns next month.

In an interview, Faisal Karim Kundi, a former deputy speaker of the National Assembly and PPP's Central Information Secretary said that the return of Nawaz Sharif was a good omen and he felicitated the PML-N on the occasion. However, “we will not be there to greet Nawaz Sharif since he isn’t our leader.

He maintained that with Nawaz Sharif's return and taking part in the polls, democracy would be strengthened. “But before that, he would have to face the legal proceedings since he proceeded to London from jail,” Faisal Karim Kundi explained. The PPP leader said that Nawaz Sharif was allowed to go to London for treatment on the guarantee of Shahbaz Sharif, now hopefully, his health has improved and for that reason, he is returning home.

He said the alliance with the PML-N was for a brief period since we were part of Shahbaz Sharif's government. With the expiry of the government, our alliance has also concluded,” he said. Kundi also reminded that the PPP wasn’t part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The ideologies of the PML-N and PPP are very different and so are their standpoint on different issues. The Information Secretary of the PPP was of the view that the polls would be held in accordance with the announcement and that is the reason that Nawaz Sharif has announced his return. To a query, Faisal Kundi made it clear that Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s position pertaining to the election is identical. “It's sheer propaganda that Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have divergent views,” Kundi concluded.