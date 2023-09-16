Police strike on criminals, arrest wanted snatcher gang member

Islamabad: In a major breakthrough, Islamabad Police have arrested a wanted member of a notorious snatcher gang, recovering a cache of valuables and weapons from his possession.
The arrest comes as part of a sustained crackdown against criminal elements in the city, under the direct supervision of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, a public relations officer said.
The accused, identified as Muhammad Abbas, was apprehended by a team of Koral Police Station on Friday.
LAHORE: Caretaker Minister for Railways Shahid Ashraf Tarar has directed the administration to take urgent measures to...
LAHORE: Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed has warned that Pakistan is passing through a...
MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to amend accountability laws to ensure free, fair and...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party has predicted that Pakistan Muslim League Quaid Nawaz Sharif will have to face...
ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs will host a national Seeratun Nabi conference and Naat competition...
Islamabad: Pakistan National Council of the Arts had the honour of hosting a captivating artist talk featuring the...