PNCA hosts captivating artist talk

Islamabad: Pakistan National Council of the Arts had the honour of hosting a captivating artist talk featuring the illustrious Sumera Jawad and Sameeta Ahmad, two senior artists whose profound insights left a lasting impact on students, fellow artists, and media personalities alike. This event took place in collaboration with Nomad Gallery. The artist talk drew a diverse audience, including students, emerging artists, established professionals, and prominent members of the media. The event provided a unique opportunity for attendees to gain valuable insights into the artistic journeys of Sumera Jawad and Sameeta Ahmad.
