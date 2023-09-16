SC to hear review petition on SC Practice and Procedure Act on Sept 18

ISLAMABAD: The hearing of the review petition against the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act has been scheduled for next week.

A larger bench of the Supreme Court will review the case on September 18, and notices have been issued to all parties involved.

Previously, a bench of eight judges, led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, had issued a stay order on the initial act.

There is a possibility of forming a full court of the Supreme Court. Newly appointed Chief Justice Justice Qazi Faiz Isa will constitute the bench after taking oath as the top judge of Pakistan.

It is to be recalled that during the PDM regime, this (the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act) bill was passed by both houses, which limited the Chief Justice’s power of suo moto notice.

According to the new law, a committee comprising three senior judges led by CJ would decide the fate of the suo moto cases. Moreover, the new legislation allows individuals like former premiers Nawaz Sharif, Yusuf Raza Gilani, IPP head Jahangir Tareen, and others to appeal against sentences awarded on this notice.