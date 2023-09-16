Data of Elahi’s uplift works given to NAB

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab government has provided the data of development projects initiated during the government of former CM Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
According to sources, the NAB had asked the departments concerned to provide the data of all development projects, particularly of Gujrat, which were initiated during Elahi’s tenure. The sources said the Local Government & Community Development Department and the Communication & Works Department had submitted the record of all development projects initiated during Elahi’s government to the NAB.
LAHORE: Caretaker Minister for Railways Shahid Ashraf Tarar has directed the administration to take urgent measures to...
LAHORE: Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed has warned that Pakistan is passing through a...
MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to amend accountability laws to ensure free, fair and...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party has predicted that Pakistan Muslim League Quaid Nawaz Sharif will have to face...
ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs will host a national Seeratun Nabi conference and Naat competition...
Islamabad: In a major breakthrough, Islamabad Police have arrested a wanted member of a notorious snatcher gang,...