Data of Elahi’s uplift works given to NAB

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab government has provided the data of development projects initiated during the government of former CM Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

According to sources, the NAB had asked the departments concerned to provide the data of all development projects, particularly of Gujrat, which were initiated during Elahi’s tenure. The sources said the Local Government & Community Development Department and the Communication & Works Department had submitted the record of all development projects initiated during Elahi’s government to the NAB.