Eight of a family killed in accident on M5 motorway

SUKKUR: As many as eight family members, including a newly married girl, were killed in a collision between a truck and a car at M5 motorway Ghotki near Obaro.

The deceased were identified as Nizamuddin, Azeem, Sultan, Haseena Bibi, Sawaira, Farzana, Mustafa and Shahzib. Journalist Haider Mastoi was also injured in the accident.

Azam Mastoi, father of Haider Mastoi, said that his 10 family members were travelling to Mureed Shakh from Baberloi.

He added that his son had got married two days ago, and was going to his in-laws house along with other family members. Police impounded a truck and its driver.