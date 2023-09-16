Eight of a family killed in accident on M5 motorway

SUKKUR: As many as eight family members, including a newly married girl, were killed in a collision between a truck and a car at M5 motorway Ghotki near Obaro.
The deceased were identified as Nizamuddin, Azeem, Sultan, Haseena Bibi, Sawaira, Farzana, Mustafa and Shahzib. Journalist Haider Mastoi was also injured in the accident.
Azam Mastoi, father of Haider Mastoi, said that his 10 family members were travelling to Mureed Shakh from Baberloi.
He added that his son had got married two days ago, and was going to his in-laws house along with other family members. Police impounded a truck and its driver.
LAHORE: Caretaker Minister for Railways Shahid Ashraf Tarar has directed the administration to take urgent measures to...
LAHORE: Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed has warned that Pakistan is passing through a...
MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to amend accountability laws to ensure free, fair and...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party has predicted that Pakistan Muslim League Quaid Nawaz Sharif will have to face...
ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs will host a national Seeratun Nabi conference and Naat competition...
Islamabad: In a major breakthrough, Islamabad Police have arrested a wanted member of a notorious snatcher gang,...