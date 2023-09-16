ATC orders action to declare 59 PTI leaders absconders

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court has ordered initiation of proceedings to declare 59 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders absconders in two cases related to the May 9 incident. The court ordered proceedings in the Shadman Police Station arson case and the Lahore Corps Commander House attack case. The court ordered placing advertisements about the process on the residences of PTI leaders Hammad Azhar, Khalid Gujjar, Zubair Khan Niazi and others.