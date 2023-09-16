IHC directs police to return Sheikh Rashid’s bullet-proof vehicles

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday ordered the police to return all the vehicles of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid which were earlier seized by the police. The court allowed the intra court appeal of former federal minister and nullified the earlier decision of single bench. The IHC remarked that the vehicles of Sheikh Rashid were confiscated illegally. The vehicles should be returned at the place from where they were seized, the court ordered. The written order was issued by Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir. In its verdict the court ruled that the seized vehicles were not used in the crime and police confiscated the vehicles to exert pressure on Sh Rashid.
LAHORE: Caretaker Minister for Railways Shahid Ashraf Tarar has directed the administration to take urgent measures to...
LAHORE: Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed has warned that Pakistan is passing through a...
MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to amend accountability laws to ensure free, fair and...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party has predicted that Pakistan Muslim League Quaid Nawaz Sharif will have to face...
ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs will host a national Seeratun Nabi conference and Naat competition...
Islamabad: In a major breakthrough, Islamabad Police have arrested a wanted member of a notorious snatcher gang,...