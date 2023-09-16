IHC directs police to return Sheikh Rashid’s bullet-proof vehicles

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday ordered the police to return all the vehicles of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid which were earlier seized by the police. The court allowed the intra court appeal of former federal minister and nullified the earlier decision of single bench. The IHC remarked that the vehicles of Sheikh Rashid were confiscated illegally. The vehicles should be returned at the place from where they were seized, the court ordered. The written order was issued by Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir. In its verdict the court ruled that the seized vehicles were not used in the crime and police confiscated the vehicles to exert pressure on Sh Rashid.