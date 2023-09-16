SNGPL Customer Service Centres to remain open on weekends

LAHORE: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has announced opening its Customer Service Centres on Saturdays and Sundays.

According to a spokesperson for the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, all Customer Service Centres will remain operational on weekly holidays from 8am to 5pm.

The spokesperson added that resolution of consumers’ complaints has always been a top priority for the company which is evident from the fact that the SNGPL held top position in complaint resolution on Pakistan Citizens Portal.

The decision taken in continuity of the same tradition will enable consumers to easily avail the company’s services on the weekly holidays.