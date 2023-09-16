Hiring of 374 female doctors starts: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir has informed that his department has started a procedure for recruitment of as many as 374 women medical officers (WMO) through Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).

During a meeting on Friday, the minister said that Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi had approved recruitment of these WMOs for posting in Basic Health Units, Rural Health Centres, as well as Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals (THQs), for ensuring provision of quality health services to the people, especially women, living in remote and underdeveloped areas of the province.

The minister further informed that the PPSC had invited online applications from interested female candidates possessing requisite qualification for recruitment to these posts of WMOs. The last date for submission of applications has been fixed as September 29, 2023, he added. The recruitment will be made purely on the basis of merit and no recommendation will work for this purpose, the minister assured.

Dr Jamal Nasir further said that the on-going process for recruitment of 1,045 doctors in the Primary and Secondary Healthcare department has also been completed.

The PPSC had selected 1,000 doctors and forwarded their list to the health department. The newly-recruited doctors will soon be issued appointment letters and posted in the hospitals of the underdeveloped areas of the province.

The minister expressed the hope that the recruitment of these doctors would provide quality treatment facilities to the people in the province.