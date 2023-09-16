Naqvi orders intensifying crackdown on drug dealers

LAHORE: In compliance with the direction of Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, an organised crackdown has been initiated against the drug peddlers to save the people from this menace.

The chief minister chaired a meeting about eradication of drug peddling at his office on Friday in which it was agreed to collaborate with the NGOs for rehabilitating the addicts.

Inspector General Police Usman Anwar briefed that 18 kilograms of ice, 180 kilograms of heroin and 7,100 kilograms of charas have been seized during the last three weeks, leading to the arrest of 310 key drug dealers and the clearing of 600 hotspots.

The police have arrested 7,500 individuals along with handlers of professional beggars. The chief minister ordered to intensify the crackdown further and called for comprehensive planning to establish rehabilitation centres across Punjab. He expressed the desire to rehabilitate addicts as useful citizens of society, adding that the number of beds in these centres would also be increased.

Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, chief secretary, Addl IG (Special Branch), CCPO, commissioner, secretaries of health, information, education departments attended the meeting while RPO participated through a video link.

Acting Chinese Consul General: Acting Chinese Consul General Mr Cao Ke called on Caretaker CM at his office on Friday and discussed matters related to the CM’s upcoming visit to China. He hailed Mohsin Naqvi’s forthcoming visit as a significant step towards enhancing cooperation in agriculture, industrial and IT sectors. During the trip, both sides will explore opportunities to further strengthen collaboration in these domains.

Under CM’s leadership, the delegation will observe China’s one-window operation system which is regarded as a model for capital investment facilitation worldwide.

The CM noted that the IT sector offers numerous prospects for private-sector partnerships.

The Chinese assistance for dealing with agriculture-related challenges and combating smog will be welcomed, he said and hinted that there are prospects for linking Punjab’s agricultural universities and colleges with their counterparts in China.

Mr Cao Ke expressed China’s commitment to fostering strong ties with its friends, extending a warm welcome to Pakistani friends.

Fast track approval of seed: The approval process of seed and new varieties has been made easier and fast.

According to official sources here on Friday, Caretaker CM said that the process had been expedited and improved during a special meeting of Punjab Seed Council. The CM said that after getting approval from a special committee of the federal government now it would not be required to get approval of seed and new varieties from the Punjab Seed Council. He said that the initiative would help the agriculture sector to grow rapidly.

‘This step will ensure the availability of new seed and varieties in the market ultimately benefiting farmers. The income of growers will increase when agricultural yield boosts,’ he added.

The CM said that prior to the initiative the approval procedure of seed was a lengthy procedure of almost two years. Under the Chief Minister’s Agriculture Reforms Programme, growers will not have to wait for years for approval of seed, he added.