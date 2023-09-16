Two shot dead over enmity

LAHORE: Two youths were shot dead in the Manawan police area on Friday, following an old enmity. The victims were identified as 24-year-old Rashid and 20-year-old Abdul Rehman. The two were killed by their opponents in Dhay Awan area of Manawan.

The police said that the victims were cousins and had a dispute with their relative Zafar. On the day of the incident, the opponents approached the victims and shot them in the head.

Rape bid foiled: Raiwind City police arrested a man for attempting to rape a 6-year-old girl. The accused was identified as Shahroz. Raiwind police has registered a case, arrested the accused and handed him over to the Investigation Wing.

alcohol BOTTLES seized: Naseerabad police confiscated 40 bottles of alcohol from a person identified as Amanul. The incident unfolded when the Safe City team spotted a suspicious person in the Firdous Market area. Legal proceedings against the accused have been initiated.