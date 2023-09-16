Two shot dead over enmity

LAHORE: Two youths were shot dead in the Manawan police area on Friday, following an old enmity. The victims were identified as 24-year-old Rashid and 20-year-old Abdul Rehman. The two were killed by their opponents in Dhay Awan area of Manawan.
The police said that the victims were cousins and had a dispute with their relative Zafar. On the day of the incident, the opponents approached the victims and shot them in the head.
Rape bid foiled: Raiwind City police arrested a man for attempting to rape a 6-year-old girl. The accused was identified as Shahroz. Raiwind police has registered a case, arrested the accused and handed him over to the Investigation Wing.
alcohol BOTTLES seized: Naseerabad police confiscated 40 bottles of alcohol from a person identified as Amanul. The incident unfolded when the Safe City team spotted a suspicious person in the Firdous Market area. Legal proceedings against the accused have been initiated.
LAHORE: Caretaker Minister for Railways Shahid Ashraf Tarar has directed the administration to take urgent measures to...
LAHORE: Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed has warned that Pakistan is passing through a...
MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to amend accountability laws to ensure free, fair and...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party has predicted that Pakistan Muslim League Quaid Nawaz Sharif will have to face...
ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs will host a national Seeratun Nabi conference and Naat competition...
Islamabad: In a major breakthrough, Islamabad Police have arrested a wanted member of a notorious snatcher gang,...