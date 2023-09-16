Cop’s murderer killed in encounter

LAHORE: A robber, who had martyred a sub-inspector, was killed in police encounter in the City on Friday. The robber identified as Nazim alias Fauji was in police custody and killed by firing of his own accomplices. The CIA police said that the police team along with Nazim was returning from Manawan police station after recovering a motorcycle when his accomplices intercepted the police and opened fire. The cops escaped unhurt while Nazim died. Nazim along with his brothers Azam and Rizwan martyred Sub-Inspector Sarwar Akram during a police encounter in Sahiwal in 2022. In 2016, Ijaz alias Judge, a brother of Nazim, killed Inspector Saeed, the incharge of Bakhshi Khana of Okara District, and escaped along with his accomplices. Ijaz was later killed by Okara police.

Meanwhile, three robbers were arrested after encounter took place in the Shahdara area Friday. After the encounter, Dolphin team arrested three robbers. A pistol, stolen foreign currency, mobile phone and a motorcycle were recovered from the possession of the arrested robbers and handed over to the Shahdara police station.