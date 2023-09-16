ATC grants bail to Elahi in judicial complex case

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain on Friday granted bail to former chief minister Punjab Parvez Elahi in a judicial complex attack case.

Elahi had filed a bail plea in a judicial complex attack case in the ATC. The PTI president was produced before the ATC judge on Friday where the judge granted him bail against a surety bond of Rs20,000. During the hearing, the court stated that nothing substantial had been recovered from Parvez Elahi during remand. Consequently, Judge Zulqarnain ordered that there would be no further investigation into Elahi’s involvement in the case. Meanwhile, prosecutor Raja Naveed emphasised that the provisions under which the FIR was registered against Parvez Elahi are non-bailable. However, the court pointed out that Parvez Elahi’s name is absent from the FIR itself, raising questions about the basis for his arrest. Parvez Elahi’s lawyer argued in favor of the appeal and took the position that the magistrate made the right decision not to give physical remand of the former chief minister. Therefore, the decision of the Sessions Court should be set aside.