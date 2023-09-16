LHC orders Rs2,000 fine for violating one-way rule

LAHORE: The Lahore High court on Friday issued orders to impose a fine of Rs2,000 on motorists violationing the one-way rule.

LHC Justice Shahid Karim has issued the order while hearing petitions seeking measures against smog. The court directed the police to place barriers of concrete on the roads to control violation of one-way by motorists especially motorcyclists. The judge observed that issuing challans (fine tickets) to smoky vehicles was not enough and suggested confiscation of such vehicles on subsequent violations.

Justice Karim took exception to development projects launched by the caretaker government of Punjab in Lahore.