PIA struggling to pay bills

LAHORE: Pakistan´s national flag carrier admitted Friday it was struggling to pay bills and wages after local media reports said the fleet may be grounded within days.

Abdullah Hafeez, spokesman for PIA, said the company was seeking urgent financial help from the treasury, but had secured funds “for the time being”.

“But we do struggle due to balance sheet challenges,” he said.

“That is why PIA is seeking balance sheet restructuring support from the owners.”

Hafeez said three flights were grounded Thursday and that salaries had been paid late.

Twenty-five aircraft from a fleet of 31 were still flying, with the others grounded for scheduled or unscheduled maintenance, he said.

Local television channel Geo news this week reported that the airline was on the verge of collapse and flight operations could be suspended in days if emergency funds were not provided.

Bloomberg reported that PIA had liabilities of Rs743 billion (around $2.5 billion), exceeding its total assets by five times.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Hafeez says the apprehensions and reports regarding the closure of PIA are baseless and have no truth in them.

The anxiety and misunderstanding spread by a certain section about PIA is unfounded.

He said that the reputation of PIA has been greatly damaged by giving the date of September 15 as the date of PIA closure. The PIA management was busy in arranging the funds and is able to complete the requirements. He said that PIA is handling the most urgent domestic and international payments. Salaries were also paid to the employees.