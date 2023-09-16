Cheating in test: PHC stops release of MDCAT results

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has stopped the authorities from uploading results of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) after reports of cheating by a number of candidates.
The Human Rights Cell of the PHC had received a number of complaints regarding cheating in the MDCAT exams and the involvement of mafia in the process to make money by providing cheating to candidates through different devices.
The parents demanded holding the test again in a fair manner so that the merit could prevail and the deserving students get admission in these colleges.
A single bench of the PHC comprising Justice Arshad Ali while hearing these applications sought reply from the chief secretary as well as others concerned.
The court directed the authorities not to upload the results of the tests on the websites to fill further orders.
