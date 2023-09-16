Fawad made privatisation minister

Ag APP
ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Friday entrusted the portfolio of minister for privatisation to Fawad Hassan Fawad, raising the caretaker federal cabinet’s strength to 26.
Minister for Finance Dr Shamshad Akhtar was given the additional charge of privatisation ministry which has been withdrawn.
The Cabinet Division has notified Fawad Hassan Fawad’s appointment.
The cabinet includes 18 ministers, three advisers and five special assistants to the prime minister (SAPMs). APP adds: President Dr Arif Alvi Friday administered oath to Fawad in a ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.
Fawad also called on caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar soon after his appointment.
The prime minister congratulated him on assuming the charge and also expressed best wishes for him. The prime minister hoped that Fawad will play key role in implementing the government’s vision to bring reforms in the institutions and revive the country’s economy.
